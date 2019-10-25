news, story, article

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA



Accra, Oct 25, GNA – Ms. Gloria Akuffo, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, is expected to brief Parliament, the coming Tuesday, October 29, on how far an investigation requested by the President into an alleged crime of fraud against the former boss of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, has gone.

The investigation followed an expose in a documentary by Tiger Eye PI, an investigative organization, in which the former GFA President, sought to implicate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the alleged scandal.

The documentary exposed corruption in football administration in Ghana and other African countries.

Following its’ release President Akufo-Addo, in May 2018, asked the police to go into the matter.

According to the House’s Business Statement, the Attorney-General, would be appearing before it to answer a question on that.

Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Aziz, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mion, would be asking her about the status of the investigation.

The footage captured the then GFA boss, using the name of the President, that of the Vice President and other top government officials, to allegedly take money from Tiger Eye PI investigators, who posed as investors.

GNA