By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, March 25, GNA - The Pan American Sports Organization (Panam Sports) has rendered its unflinching support to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 2021.

A statement by Panam Sports emphasized the current situation that the world is unfortunately facing with the Coronavirus pandemic which keeps accelerating in numbers day after day.

"The priority of Panam Sports will always be the health and well-being of our athletes. We are aware of the serious problems that the Coronavirus is causing for all athletes and that it has not allowed them to train at the level that they are accustomed to.

"This affects both those who were still seeking to qualify for the Olympic Games as well as those who had already secured their place and dreamed of representing their country with the best preparation possible," the statement said.

Panam Sports called National Olympic Committees of the Americas, their leaders, coaches and, of course, their athletes to responsibly follow all the safety and health protocols of their respective countries’ authorities and of the World Health Organization in the face of this pandemic, so that they avoid the spread of the Coronavirus.

"Once the new dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are defined, Panam Sports will work together with the IOC, the International Federations, the NOCs and the athletes to be able to adjust their schedules for the competitions that follow, in particular the Junior Pan American Games of Cali 2021 that were scheduled between June 5-20,'' the statement said.

Panam Sports is the leader of sport and the Olympic Movement in the Americas. They propel the development of sport and support the 41 member National Olympic Committees to inspire more participation in international competitions as well as participation of the youth to prepare the generation to come in the region.

GNA