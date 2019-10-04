news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - Mr. Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, a disqualified Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant has said he will appeal the decision by the Normalization Committee (NC) to disqualify him from the upcoming elections.



The NC said in an earlier statement on Friday that, it arrived at their decision after recommendations from the Vetting Committee.

The former Executive Committee member is said to have breached Article 33 (5) (c) of the GFA regulations which relates to player transfers.

However, the former Black Stars Management Committee Chairman has in a one-page release pleaded with his supporters to remain calm following his disqualification from the race by the FA Vetting Committee, claiming he was confident of being re-instated in the elections race.

He has up to Monday, October 7 to submit his appeal.

Mr. Palmer’s disqualification comes two days after he launched his policy document in Accra, promising to raise a staggering $90.3m to fund the Association if given the nod.

His disqualification brings the number of presidential aspirants to six with the elections fixed for October 25 in Accra.

GNA