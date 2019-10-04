news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 04. GNA - Mr. Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant has been disqualified after the vetting Committee submitted results on Friday, October 4.



Mr. Palmer, who was among six other presidential aspirants took turns to meet the Vetting Committee last week to be interrogated for the October 25, presidential elections in Accra.

According to the Normalisation Committee acting as the Elections Committee for the 2019 GFA Presidential and Executive Council elections, Mr George Afriyie, Mr Fref Pappoe, Mr Kurt Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Mr. George Ankomah Mensah and Madam Amanda Clinton have been cleared to avail themselves for the vacant GFA seat.

The full list of presidential hopefuls and other executive officers that passed the vetting are;

President

Amanda Clinton

George Ankoma Mensah

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku

George Afriyie

Frederick Pappoe

Executive Council Members- Premier

Anthony Aubynn

Nana Sarfo Oduro

Mr Albert Commey Aryettey

Mr Frederick Moore

Frederick Acheampong

George Amoakoh

Executive Council Members – Division One

Abdul Karimu Ahmed

Otuo Acheampong Barima Boadu

Kweku Abaka Eyiah

Eric Oppong Yeboah

Ransford Abbey

Justice Boison

Samuel Anim Addo

Gideon Fosu

Mark Addo

Executive Council members – Women

Rosalind Amoh

Edna Quagraine

Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Habiba Atta Forson

RFA Chairpersons:

Ralph Gyambrah – Brong Ahafo

Charles Anton – Brong Ahafo

Daniel Agbogah – Volta Region

Linford Boadu Asamoah – Eastern Region

Nana Kwadwo Budu – Eastern Region

Emmanuel Ankamah – Greater Accra Region

Samuel Aboabire – Greater Accra Region

Eugene Jacquaye – Greater Accra Region

Albert Nana Arthur – Greater Accra Region

Robert Duncan Otieku – Central Region

Daudi Sudugu Yahaya – Upper West Region

Hamidu Seidu Bomison – Upper West Region

Alhaji Moro Ahmed Baba – Upper West Region

Salifu Shaibu Zida – Upper East Region

Mohammed Munkaelu Jnr. Attiah – Upper East Region

Abu-Alhassan Mahamadu – Northern Region

Karimu Umar Farouk – Northern Region

Osei Tutu Agyeman – Ashanti Region

Fred Osei – Western Region

Simon Ehomah – Western Region

James Asiedu Kainyah – Western Region

Mark Bismark Owusu - Western Region

However the following aspirants were unsuccessful:

Wilfred Kweku Osei – Aspirant for president

Alhaji Fuseini Mahama – Aspirant for Western Region RFA Chairman

Roy Arthur – Aspirant for Central Region RFA Chairman

GNA