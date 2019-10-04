By
Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA
Accra, Oct. 04. GNA - Mr. Wilfred Osei Kwaku
Palmer, Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant has been
disqualified after the vetting Committee submitted results on Friday, October
4.
Mr. Palmer, who was among six other presidential aspirants took turns to meet the Vetting Committee last week to be interrogated for the October 25, presidential elections in Accra.
According to the Normalisation Committee acting as the Elections Committee for the 2019 GFA Presidential and Executive Council elections, Mr George Afriyie, Mr Fref Pappoe, Mr Kurt Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Mr. George Ankomah Mensah and Madam Amanda Clinton have been cleared to avail themselves for the vacant GFA seat.
The full list of presidential hopefuls and other executive officers that passed the vetting are;
President
Amanda Clinton
George Ankoma Mensah
Nana Yaw Amponsah
Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku
George Afriyie
Frederick Pappoe
Executive Council Members- Premier
Anthony Aubynn
Nana Sarfo Oduro
Mr Albert Commey Aryettey
Mr Frederick Moore
Frederick Acheampong
George Amoakoh
Executive Council Members – Division One
Abdul Karimu Ahmed
Otuo Acheampong Barima Boadu
Kweku Abaka Eyiah
Eric Oppong Yeboah
Ransford Abbey
Justice Boison
Samuel Anim Addo
Gideon Fosu
Mark Addo
Executive Council members – Women
Rosalind Amoh
Edna Quagraine
Evelyn Nsiah Asare
Habiba Atta Forson
RFA Chairpersons:
Ralph Gyambrah – Brong Ahafo
Charles Anton – Brong Ahafo
Daniel Agbogah – Volta Region
Linford Boadu Asamoah – Eastern Region
Nana Kwadwo Budu – Eastern Region
Emmanuel Ankamah – Greater Accra Region
Samuel Aboabire – Greater Accra Region
Eugene Jacquaye – Greater Accra Region
Albert Nana Arthur – Greater Accra Region
Robert Duncan Otieku – Central Region
Daudi Sudugu Yahaya – Upper West Region
Hamidu Seidu Bomison – Upper West Region
Alhaji Moro Ahmed Baba – Upper West Region
Salifu Shaibu Zida – Upper East Region
Mohammed Munkaelu Jnr. Attiah – Upper East Region
Abu-Alhassan Mahamadu – Northern Region
Karimu Umar Farouk – Northern Region
Osei Tutu Agyeman – Ashanti Region
Fred Osei – Western Region
Simon Ehomah – Western Region
James Asiedu Kainyah – Western Region
Mark Bismark Owusu - Western Region
However the following aspirants were unsuccessful:
Wilfred Kweku Osei – Aspirant for president
Alhaji Fuseini Mahama – Aspirant for Western Region RFA Chairman
Roy Arthur – Aspirant for Central Region RFA Chairman
