By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 14 - Mr. Malik Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific FC, has revealed that the club is planning on building an ultra-modern football academy to help groom talents in the country.

He said this during the club's cagey friendly encounter with Centenario FC over the weekend and monitored by veteran football scouts including Coach Abdul Karim Zito and others.

Pacific FC, a football agency for the past 5 years, has helped groomed lots of talents for local and foreign clubs.

The bankroller in an interview with the GNA Sports disclosed that, the motive of Pacific FC was to help groom players for teams in and outside the country.

He noted that the academy was looking forward to building state of the art academy to groom more talents for the country.

“I love football. I've realized that most of the kids have talents. We (Pacific Fc) groom players and sell them to clubs in and outside the country. I started five years ago but I have many players who have made it to various teams. We are planning to start an academy and have our own facilities."

In the U17 football match, a solo goal from Centenario Fc in the 15 minutes ensured that the visitors walked home with a win.

In the seniors, Pacific Fc emerged victorious on the day with 3 goals up over Centenario Fc. The tough encounter witnessed some thrills and drills from both teams attracting some applause on the day.

Isaac Smith Ohene, the bankroller and overseer of Centenario Fc Ghana said that the club is geared towards grooming players for its mother club (Centenario Fc) in Brazil and other clubs.

He added that six players have joined the mother club (Centenario Fc) in Brazil with 18 awaiting to join when the transfer window opens.

Coach karim Zito after the game said that Ghana abounds with lots of talents which needs more refinery.

He highlighted on the need for coaches to learn more to help discover more talents from the grassroots.

"We don't have enough facilities to develop grassroots football but grassroots football is key in developing football in the country. The secret to football is the youth. The new FA should make it a priority to look at investing in grassroots football to gain grounds in the country."

Pacific Fc has produced players for clubs both locally and internationally and is currently managing about 36 players.

