By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Feb. 03, GNA - Asante Kotoko debutant, William Opoku-Mensah, is relishing his debut goal for the Porcupine Warriors, saying “it is a great feeling”.

“I am happy to have registered my first goal, and hope to continue scoring for Kotoko,” the striker told the GNA Sports, Kumasi.

This was after the Porcupine Warriors drew 1-1 with visiting Liberty Professionals in a match day seven clash of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Opoku-Mensah, who came on as a substitute for Kotoko’s Naby Keita Laye in the second half, was on target for the homers five minutes from time as he connected home a Patrick Yeboah cross.

Commenting on the goal, the debutant said, “The situation looked difficult and tight being in the midst of many defenders, however, I managed to get my head to the ball,” he stated.

On the match itself, Liberty looked like on the verge of carrying the day, having taken the lead in the 58th minute until substitute opoku-Mensah leveled for the Porcupine Warriors.

The results leave the Porcupine Warriors fifth on the GPL log on 13 points, three points adrift of league leaders, Aduana Stars, while are ninth on 10 points.

