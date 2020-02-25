news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - Ghana's Olympic hopeful Wahid Abdul Omar has been eliminated from the 2020 Olympic qualifiers at the ongoing African Boxing qualifiers Olympics in Dakar, Senegal.



He lost to Namibian Jonas Jonas 0-5 in the Men's Lightweight division on Tuesday afternoon morning.

Omar, who has been Ghana's star at major events is automatically out of the competition and could miss out of the Olympic Games if he fails to secure another qualifier before June.

Captain of the team, Sulemana Tetteh won 5-0 against his Zimbabwean opponent Phiri Ndabezinle Petros qualify for the semifinals and challenge for a medal and a place in the Tokyo 2020 Games.

GNA