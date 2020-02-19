news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – Olympafrica International Foundation has re-admitted Ghana onto their various programmes and will re-open funding opportunities for the Centre for Juvenile Sports Excellence Project in Amasaman, Accra.

Olympafrica in 2005 stopped funding for the project, which was aimed at promoting social development through sports, implemented through the construction of centres intended for spreading the Olympic spirit and mass education.

Mr. Alassane Thierno Diack Executive Director of the OlympAfrica International Foundation, speaking at a press briefing in Accra, said they were impressed with the improvement on the project and decided to readmit Ghana once again, adding that funding would start in January 2021.

"It is a shame we don’t have a centre operating in Ghana and despite closing the Amasaman project 14 years ago, but recent developments on the project has triggered the need for Olympafrica to open funding so that the infrastructure would be developed for the children.

"The idea of Olympafrica Foundation is to improve the quality of life of people based on their needs especially for children between the ages of 5-15,’’ he said.

He also announced that Ghana would be included in this year’s Footballnet programme for children under 10 years and the winners would represent Ghana at a regional tournament scheduled to be held in Togo later in the year.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, was grateful to Olympafrica for decided to readmit Ghana onto their various project but pleaded with the foundation to build a multi-purpose court in Amasaman within the year.

GOC President was hopeful that, the Centre for Juvenile Sports Excellence would be fully operational come 2024 with state of the art sporting infrastructure.

