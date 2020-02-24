news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Mr. Alassane T. Diack, Executive Director of the OlympAfrica Foundation has commended the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah for his efforts and determination to ensure that Ghana is added to the list of countries that will benefit from funds from the International Olympic Committee (IOC)/OlympAfrica Foundation Fund for social interventions.



Mr. Diack who was on a working visit to Ghana to see the present state of the field for the proposed IOC supported facility said, his visit to Ghana was at the insistence of Mr. Nunoo Mensah, who was bent on seeing to the development of the project.

"I am so impressed with plans by the current GOC to ensure the realisation of the dream and i would do my best to see to the completion of the project," he added.

He said the project was meant to be a Juvenile Sports Excellence Centre for children between the ages of five to 15 years, contrary to views that it was a stadium, adding that the OlympAfrica Foundation does not construct stadia, but supports with the building and equipping the children and youth with resource centers.

He said Ghana was struck off in 2005 because the then administration of the GOC did not heed to advise and the nation has lost funding over all those years.

He said the fund was now enjoyed by 51 African countries, which use sports to support other factors of life like education, health and environmental improvement.

According to Alassane Diack, he would personally initiate the construction of a multipurpose court to be used for basketball, handball, volleyball, futsal and other events by the schools.

He stressed that education was very important to sports as they move in tandem to develop the human being.

GNA