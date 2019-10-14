news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - The Okyehene Invitational Golf tournament earmarked to mark the 20th Anniversary celebration of the Okyehene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, is scheduled to tee-off on Saturday, October 19 in Tafo, Eastern Region.

The competition, which would be played on nine holes, would draw participation from 80 golfers across the country is to mark 20 years of good leadership, innovation and conservation and acknowledges the role of chieftaincy in national and social development.

According to the headline sponsors, MTN would take the opportunity to celebrate with high value subscribers and also engage its stakeholders, collect feedback, and fraternize outside the office.

The telecommunication giants also finds it important to share in the momentous milestone in the reign of the Okyehene who happens to be one of the key stakeholders and influencers in the country and particularly within the Eastern Regional Business District.

“Wish to express their profound gratitude to him for his consistent support and guidance to the business over the years. MTN through his royal majesty, has built and maintained a strong relationship with Ofori Panin fie, the Akyem community and the Traditional Abuakwa Council.As a business that is committed to the socio-economic development of the country.

“MTN salutes Osagyefo’s consistent interventions in the areas of environment, health and education in the Akyem community. Looking forward to enjoying continuous support and collaboration with Okyeman and all its stakeholders in the years to come.

“Wish Osagyefo many more years of peaceful transformational reign characterized by unprecedented economic development and commercial growth of Okyeman.”

