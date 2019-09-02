news, story, article

Dawu (E/R), Sept.2, GNA - A brace from Kelvin Tetteh and a goal from Maclean Ampadu gave Okwahu United a 3-0 win over Kade United by 3-0, in the finals of the Eastern Cup Football competition played at the Theatre of Dreams Park at Dawu.



Offensive player of Okwahu United, Kelvin Tetteh scored two goals in the first half to ensure that he puts his team in a comfortable lead.

Immediately after the two goals, Kade United then found their rhythm, however, they could not find the back of the net till the end of the first half.

Ampadu, scored the third for Okwawu United to seal victory in the second half.

Okwahu United received a cheque for GH¢5,000.00 and a trophy and medals, while, Kade United received a cheque for GH¢3,000.00 and medals.

