Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Mr. Kurt Okuraku gathered a shocking 44 votes ahead of hot favorite George Afriyie who got 40 votes in the presidential elections on Friday, October 25.



Nana Yaw Amponsah followed with 27 votes with Fred Pappoe gathering six votes whilst George Ankomah and Amanda Clinton did not get any vote.

With the failure of Mr. Okuraku to gather 50% plus one votes, the elections has been pushed into a run-off.

However, Mr. Pappoe pulled out of the second round leaving the first three candidates to vie for the hot seat.

