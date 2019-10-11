news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - Mr Kurt Okraku has earned the number one spot on the ballot paper of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections.

Mr George Akwasi Afriyie, a former GFA vice president would be second on the ballot paper with Mr. Fred Pappoe, Madam Amanda Akuokor Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Lawyer George Ankomah Mensah following respectively.

In all, seven aspirants were hoping for the GfA top most position, but Mr Osei Kwaku Palmer was disqualified by the Vetting Committee leaving the race in the hands of six hopefuls.

GNA