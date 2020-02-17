news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - Edward Nii Odoom, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, has said, he has drawn a special training programme for his strikers, as he looks to make them more prolific infront of goal.

Hearts have scored nine goals from 10 matches this season with their top scorer Kofi Kordzi scoring five goals so far this season.

Speaking at the post-match presser, Coach Odoom was perturbed about the rate at which they squandered begging chances against Bechem United despite winning 3-2.

"I think it was a very difficult game, not because our opponent were better than us, but I think we squandered chances that over chances"

"We took the game on from the blast of the whistle but still we are creating chances but we are not able to finish and I think that is a worried to us," he said.

When asked about his plans to help improve the team's attack, Odoom said, “The team is gradually improving since I took over the mantle but what is lacking a bit is our finishing.

‘’In the past week, I train our strikers one hour before the team's main training session and I think it would work especially having seen some glimpses in our game against Bechem United.''

Hearts are seventh on the league table with 15 points and face off against Karela in a matchday 11 encounter to be played at the Akoon Community Park on Wednesday.

GNA