news, story, article

By William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat, Morocco



Rabat, Aug. 28, GNA - Grace Obuor - delivered Ghana’s sixth medal at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday at the Moulay Abedellah Sports Complex.

Obuor, made a time of 51.86 in the finals of the 400 meters race at the Olympic Stadium to pick a bronze medal in athletics.

The Ghanaian has thus increased the medal haunt to six.

Obuor, made 52.53 in the first heat and 52.14 in the semi finals.

She fell behind Moroko Galefele who made 51.30 and Favour Ofili Chukwu who made 5.68 for the first and second respectively.

Obuor told the GNA Sports in an interview that, she was excited with the feat and expressed appreciation to the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) and her coaches for guiding her achieve the historic feat.

Obuor said she was looking forward to participate in the World Championship in Doha, Qatar and the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The 18 year old is looking forward to improving her time to qualify for the Olympic Games.

GNA