By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 13, GNA – The National Sports Authority (NSA) has condemned the shooting incident that occurred after Kotoko’s encounter against Berekum Chelsea in a match-day three encounter played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Kwaku Oppong, a Kotoko fan after yesterday’s 1-0 loss against Berekum Chelsea was reported to have being hit with four rubber bullets by the Police prompting his admission to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and currently responding to treatment.

According to statement signed by Mr. Charles Obeng Amofa, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NSA, his outfit was gutted by developments emerging from yesterday match especially having cautioned fans to desist from various forms of misconducts prior to the commencement of the season.

“What happened at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium during the aforementioned match, which resulted in a fan being shot by a police officer is unacceptable and should be condemned by all stakeholders. A check by officials of NSA at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital indicates that the fan, who was hit with four rubber bullets, is responding to treatment and is in a stable condition.

“Medical doctors who are currently attending to the victim have managed to save him from any life threatening situation by removing two of the rubber bullets,’’ the statement said.

The statement added that, the Ashanti Regional Director of the NSA has written to the Regional Police Command to expedite investigations into the matter, to ascertain the basis for this unfortunate incident with sanctions to be handed to persons found guilty.

