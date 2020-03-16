news, story, article

Accra, March 16, GNA - The National Sports Authority (NSA) has in line with directives from the His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo suspended all sporting activities with their sporting facilities across the country.



A statement signed by Professor Peter Twumasi - Director General of the NSA said, the directive follows the recent Corona Virus pandemic that has hit the world.

It said all travels outside the involving all national teams, clubs athletes and sporting officials remained canceled.

The statement said all teams, officials and visitors traveling to Ghana are to self isolate themselves for a period of 14 days and undergo a medical screening at a government-approved health facility before returning to office.

It said, the NSA would, however, provide personal essential services in line with the new guidelines issued by the government.

It urged citizens to remain calm in this critical period and entreat all to adhere to precautionary measures that have been issued by relevant authorities.

GNA