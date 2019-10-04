news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, Oct. 04, GNA - The Ghana Amateur/Professional Boxing Federation (APBF) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) on Wednesday inaugurated an 11- member Board for the newly Bono Region.

Its main objective is to discover potential boxers among the youth, train and guide them to become amateur-professional boxers as a means to promoting boxing as one of the major sporting disciplines in the region.

Mr. Frank Opoku Adjapong, the Chairman of the Board on behalf of the members pledged their commitment to work to expectation and called for the maximum support of all stakeholders, without which “we cannot be successful”.

He reminded members of their prime objective of reviving boxing which was virtually collapsed in the region, though the region has produced world champions such as marvellous Nana Yaw Konadu for Ghana”.

Mr. Adjapong said the Board was prepared to assist the Ahafo and Bono East Regions to initiate the process to revive and develop the game.

He appealed to the NSA, non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to assist in the acquisition of boxing rings, gloves and other vital equipment to facilitate effective training for talent development.

Alhaji Yakubu Nassiru, the Regional Sports Development Officer for the NSA who led them to swear the oath of office pledged his utmost support for the Board to work for the realisation of its objectives.

Alhaji Nassiru, therefore, encouraged the members to make a strenuous effort to make boxing one of the finest among the number of sporting disciplines to attract maximum patronage.

GNA