news, story, article

Accra, March 10, GNA - Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Mr. Isaac Asiamah Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashanti Regional Minister Mr Simon Osei Mensah and all who made the 63rd independence anniversary held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, a success.



A statement signed by Charles Amofah, Ag. Head of Public Relations for the NSA said, "NSA staff and volunteers from all walks of life among others spent several days in the renovation works that preceded the Independence anniversary event".

The statement commended the various security agencies who ensured the safety of life and property before, during and after the event.

"Professor Twumasi is assuring all Ghanaians that the NSA would be ready to host any national or international event at all stadia, after the ongoing major renovation works at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Essipong Sports Stadium," the statement said.

GNA