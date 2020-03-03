news, story, article

Accra, March 2, GNA - The National Sports Authority (NSA) has congratulated members of the Ghana Amateur Boxing team, the Black Bombers who secured qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



Sulemana Tetteh and Samuel Takyi won Ghana's two Olympic Games slots after emerging third place winners in their respective weight categories at the just ended Africa boxing qualifiers held in Senegal.

The NSA also commended the national U-17 female national team, the Black Maidens for defeating their Liberia counterparts 2-0 over the weekend in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in Monrovia.

A statement from the NSA signed by Mr Charles Amofah, Ag. Head of Public Relations, urged the two teams to remain committed to their respective disciplines and train hard to achieve their targets.

The statement said both boxers as well as the footballers have done the nation very proud but this is only the first step of a long journey ahead.

"With the 2-0 cushioning, we have no doubts in our minds about your ability to qualify to the next stage of the competition. With discipline and dedication, they can pull through and

advised the boxers to remain focused on the upcoming event,'' the statement said.

The Black Bombers on Monday called on Mr Saka Acquaye and Mr Majid Bawa, the two Deputy Director Generals of the NSA to appreciates support towards the team's participation in just ended qualifiers in Dakar.

Notably, the other boxers who failed to qualify in Dakar would have another opportunity at the upcoming Olympic qualifiers to be held in France later in the year.

GNA