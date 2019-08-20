news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Aug. 20 GNA - The National Sports Authority (NSA) has called on the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), to organise fresh elections, after declaring the recent elections held by the GAA in Tamale as "illegal".

According to the NSA, it does not recognize the said elections and the outcome, citing a breach of the GAA's own constitution by disregarding section 13.3 and section 13.8, which requires the GAA to extend written notices to members of Annual General Assembly (AGA) and Special General Assembly (SGA) not less than forty-two (42) days and thirty (30) days respectively.

A statement from the Public Relations Unit of the NSA said, similar requirements are contained in the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) constitution in articles 26, 30 and 32, which specify that written notices of Ordinary meetings of Congress must be issued not less than twelve (12) months and Special Congress meetings written notices must be given not less than three (3) months.

It said “the NSA learnt of the 15th August, 2019 that a letter dated on 14th August, 2019, which was written and signed by Mr. Fuseini Bawa announcing elective Congress on Saturday 17th August, which was a three-day notice before elections, which breaches their constitutional requirements of forty-two (42) days of advanced notice.

"The NSA noted that there was no prior meeting of the Technical Department, which regulates services of elections after eight (8) months litigation.

"The NSA further noted that the person that issued the notice is a staff of NSA, who had already been transferred to another Association as Secretary General, thus the NSA in no uncertain terms condemning this irresponsible behaviour of the GAA and certain individuals, and cannot uphold the outcome of the elections and calling for fresh elections to conform to the regulations".

