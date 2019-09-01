news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 01, GNA - The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Ghana, has secured a sponsorship deal from one of the leading airlines in Africa – Ethiopian Airlines.

As part of the deal, the airline would fly two officials of the NPC to Tokyo, Japan to attend the Chef De Mission Seminar fixed for September 7 to 15.

The two officials, Mr. Sampon Deen – President and Peter Adjei General Secretary are expected to depart Ghana this week for the seminar.

The seminar would among other things discuss the following; accommodation, accreditation, arrivals & departures, bank accounts & finance, custom & freight forwarding, venues, doping control.

Other issues to be discussed are; medical services, hospitality houses, rate card & spectrum, sport entries, ticketing as well as transport.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games would commence from August 25 to September 6, 2020, and there are 28 Paralympic sports sanctioned by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Para-Badminton and Para-Taekwondo have also been given Paralympic status to make their debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Ethiopian Airlines is set to sign a partnership agreement with the NPC-GHANA to improve the quality of sports excellence delivery during the African Para Games in Morocco and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

