Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – Mr. Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Ghana, is in Bonn, Germany for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) General Assembly.



Mr. Samson Deen, who was elected in June this year, is attending the General Assembly for the first time since taking office.

The General Assembly is the highest decision making body for Para Sports and had so far approved some key motions such as the feasibility of introducing translation of its official communications into other languages to help the inclusivity for its members.

It also approved the chairperson of the Athletes’ Council working on the basis of a service agreement and receive an appropriate remuneration or compensation and the Governing Board being responsible for the conclusion, content and termination of the contract with the President, Vice President or Chairperson of the Athletes’ Council with the respective holders of said roles not involved in the decisions.

The IPC also considered the introduction of post-nominal letters for athletes who have competed at a Paralympic Games as a symbolic recognition of their achievement and status in society, regional organisations to establish a regional membership fee, payment of which entitles members to participate fully in regional activities, with the condition that non-payment of the regional membership fee cannot be a reason for preventing an NPC’s athletes from participating in regional games or any other regional sport event.

The gathering has also seen some countries such Kiribati, Maldives, Malta and Paraguay granted full membership of the IPC.

The ratification of the four nations brings the IPC's membership to 205, 182 of which are NPCs.

Four African NPCs are currently suspended - Djibouti, Sudan, Comoros and Seychelles.

Kiribati becomes the ninth member nation from the Oceania region, while Maldives is the 44th in Asia.

Malta is the 48th European nation to become part of the IPC, and Paraguay marks the 33rd from the Americas.

The Paraguay Paralympic Committee and the Maldives Paralympic Committee were made provisional members in July 2018 and May of this year, respectively.

GNA