news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA – The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has appointed its Vice President, Mr. Frederick Lartey Otu, as the Chef De Mission to Ghana’s participation of the first African Para Games to be staged in Morocco next January.



His appointment was announced by the President of the National Paralympic Committee Samson Deen at a board meeting.

Mr. Otu, would among others; coordinate the overall selection, preparation, supervision and management of the contingent by ensuring the selection of team members, meet policies, procedures and eligibility criteria.

He would also ensure that athletes, coaches, cultural delegates and mission staff are aware of and adequately discharge their responsibilities, manage all team related matters at the Games including, but not limited to internal team policies and other matters related and other Teams.

Mr. Lartey would also coordinate transportation for athletes, coaches, cultural delegates and mission staff of the Games Team to and from the site of the Games, as well as maintaining, liaison with the office of the host respecting the overall arrangements affecting the contingent’s representation.

In addition, he would also ensure the proper conduct of athletes at the Games, operate a contingent office during the period of the Games, make recommendations with respect to matters relating to the Games, participate in meetings chaired by the Games Technical Director prior to and during the games, prepare a final report in a format prescribed by the Games Committee within 60 days of the conclusion of the Games,

Mr. Otu is the President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation and Vice Chairman of the World Taekwondo Africa (WTAF) Para-Taekwondo Committee.

He holds six Dan black belts in Taekwondo and is presently a member of the Commonwealth Taekwondo Union Referees Committee and the vice president of the West Africa Taekwondo International Referees Association.

As part of his refereeing stewardship, Mr Lartey has been a referee and a judge at many taekwondo championships, namely the African Taekwondo Championships both at the senior and junior levels, African Youth Games, All African Games, World Taekwondo Championships, Youth Olympic Games, World Taekwondo Grand Prix and Olympic Games Taekwondo qualification tournaments.

Mr. Lartey is a Senior Customs Officer of the Ghana Revenue Authority and Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

The African Paralympic Committee confirmed Rabat as host of the first edition of the African Para Games after a protocol agreement was signed in the presence of International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons in April this year.

Over 1,200 athletes are expected to attend the historic Para sport competition and compete across Africa’s seven most-practiced Para sports: Athletics, Blind football, Goalball, Powerlifting, Sitting Volleyball, Taekwondo and Wheelchair Basketball.

Most of the events would serve as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, set to be held between 25 August and 6 September.

GNA