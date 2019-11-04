news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - Mr. Norbert Amefu, the President of Norlympics Taekwondo has expressed satisfaction with the performance of participants of the just ended Norlympics Taekwondo Children Competition held at the Hathramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The annual competition, in its seventh year designed to develop taekwondo talents to become professionals, drew participation from over 800 children from Greater Accra, Volta, Ashanti and Eastern Region aged between 5-13 years battle for the ultimate prize at stake.

The 7th Norlympics, dubbed ‘Unite Taekwondo as One Family,’ saw the ultimate male and female best fighter rode home a bicycle and other attractive prizes from sponsors.

Mr. Amefu, a former national captain of the Taekwondo team said a lot of work went into organising the championship adding that, “it’s not easy to hold such competitions when it comes to funds.”

He said, at the inaugural competition, he started with 200 participants, however, over the years, the number has increased and that makes him proud.

“It makes me feel proud when I saw the huge participation. I wasn’t expecting this. These children now understand the taekwondo game, especially the fighting aspect it and I’m impressed with that.”

“The children have improved in the sport and the technics keeps on improving every year and by next year, I believe some will qualify to participate at the Youth Olympic Games.

Mr. Amefu said, some of the athletes would be migrated into the senior national team saying “some will be migrated into the senior team, because they fight like adults”.

GNA