By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Nhyinahin, Sept. 09, GNA - Work on the Nhyinahin Multi-purpose Youth and Sports Resource Centre nears completion, with all four stands of the 5000 seating capacity stadium erected and receiving finishing touches.

On-site inspection tour by Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports saw workers busily planting the first coat of green grass on the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) standard pitch under the supervision of Mr. Frank Boahen, Director of Green Grass Technology.

The stadium which is expected to cater to over twenty indoor and outdoor sporting disciplines in the Ashanti region is one of the measures to develop the capacity of the youth through sports and the provision of sporting infrastructures.

Mr. Asiamah said the topmost agenda of his ministry was to create an enabling environment for the youth to get modern facilities of international standards, which could also curb social vices.

"I am very happy with the pace of work and I must commend the contractor for his high sense of creativity, innovation and enterprise in making good use of the vast land available.

"This edifice would boast of a hostel facility, meeting and conference rooms, restaurant and state of the art sporting infrastructures, which the Government assured the people of Ghana.

"You can all see the young and energetic people who are engaged in one way or the other, which is an avenue for employment creation and getting the young people in the communities engaged all the time.

"These multi-purpose complex would go a long way in helping the country unearth the abundance of talents and help revive Schools and Colleges sports because the President believes in what sports can do for a nation," he said.

The centre when completed would have football pitch, basketball, volleyball, handball tennis court, ICT office, Counselling unit, restaurant and shops, which would provide services and job opportunities to over two hundred youth.

