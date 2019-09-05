news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Sept.05 GNA - Dr. Kofi Amoah, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) has urged delegates at Congress, to accept the new statutes that is aimed at bringing football back to normalcy in Ghana.

According to Dr. Amoah, the NC sought the concerns of many stakeholders before putting the statutes together, but if the suggestions of the delegates, were not too different from what was contained in the statutes, they should accept and amend later when they so desire.

He made this known in Accra at an Extra-Ordinary Congress of GFA, in Accra to deliberate and accept the new statutes.

"We the NC were tasked to work in bringing football back to life and we have come this far, you the football people know much about the game, but your concerns were sought in every step.

"We are not here to impose anything on anybody but what you can do is to accept this new document, then you can review it anytime you so desire".

GNA