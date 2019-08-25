news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA - Mr. John Manyo-Plange, Vice President for the National Basketball Association (NBA) for Africa and Head of Strategy & Operations, has paid a courtesy call on Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports.

The call discussed ways of introducing the game into school’s physical education curriculum.

The meeting, also bothered on the development and promotion of Basketball in Ghana, through the school’s systems, would also afford Mr. Manyo-Plange, the opportunity to sensitize young people on the values and essence of NBA.

According to Manyo-Plange, "Ghana has the requisite and a conducive environment to promote the sport and urged the Ministry to follow suite in Rwanda's effort in constructing a 10,000 seater indoor stadium purposely for the sport".

Mr. Asiamah expressing gratitude to the Vice President for the visit and reiterated government’s determination to promote sports which basketball is no exception.

He stated that "The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a massive sports enthusiast and has expressed interest in the game and I can assure you of the Ministry’s commitment and readiness to collaborate with the NBA, where a basketball facility would be considered as the country makes preparations to host the 2023 African Games".

According to Mr. Asiamah, his outfit was currently collaborating with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to revive schools and colleges sports where basketball would be supported to develop as the game is predominantly played at the secondary and tertiary levels.

The Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua, commended Mr Pops Mensah-Bonsu, a former Ghanaian NBA player, who was also present at the meeting as the ambassador for Basketball in the country for promoting the game and committing himself to unearth basketball talents in the country.

