Accra, Mar. 3, GNA - The Ghana Chess Association (GCA), will organise the 3rd annual National Youth Chess Championships, at the Ghana international school (GIS), on Saturday, March 14.



The tourney would be held in U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18 age categories for both boys and girls.

The top five boys and girls in each age category would qualify to join the national chess team, to participate in international tournaments.

Mr. Philip Ameku - President of GCA made this known immediately he arrived in Accra from the 90th World Chess Federation (FIDE) congress which took place in Abu Dhabi from February 26 - 1 March.

He also added that GIS had the hosting of the event at their multi-purpose hall and called on schools across the country to send their chess players to play in this important competition by registering online at ghanachess.com.

