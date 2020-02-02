news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA – The 2020 National Cross Country will be held at Ajumako in the Central Region from February 20 – 22, 2020.

The annual event organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) would be used to identify promising athletes for regional, national and international competitions.

Athletes would be expected in Ajumako on February 20 and would be taken through the route the next day with the competition set begin on Saturday, February 22.

Athletes both male and female are expected to cover a distance of 10km.

Among dignitaries expected to grace the event include, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports, Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General of National Sports Authority and Mr Kwamena Duncan the Central Regional Minister.

