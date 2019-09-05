news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 05, GNA - Nana Yaw Amponsah, Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Phar Rangers Football Club has called for an integrity test for presidential hopefuls for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), ahead of its elections.

Nana Amponsah, who had already declared his intentions of vying for the GFA Presidential position when nominations open noted that, the integrity test was to serve as a check on those to manage and lead Ghana football.

Speaking in an interview in Accra after an Extra-Ordinary Congress accepted a proposed new GFA statues, Nana Amponsah said Ghana football was halted due to some actions that were not well checked, but the time had come for proper actions to be taken.

"Now we need leaders who can take our football to another level and that is the most significant thing left after accepting the statutes, which is the legal framework.

"This is where I call and suggest we call all aspirants to the test of competence, ideas and integrity test.

"This would ensure that whoever is given the nod to lead Ghana football really deserve and would do a great job" he concluded.

"It a historic day for Ghana football, because the football people had to deliberate a lot and decide on what is good for Ghana football.

"We had to break our divergent interest to get us this far and we have to thank God for that but there is more to be done," he added.

