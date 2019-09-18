news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has endorsed the 'Celebration of Our World Champions', a book authored by Mr. Ekow Asmah, a seasoned sports journalist.



The President praised the author for his great work and commended him for serving as inspiration for others future.

The president was full of praise for Mr. Asmah, when he and a delegation led by Mr. Herbert Mensah, President of Ghana Rugby, paid a courtesy call on him, together with David “DK Poison” Kotei, and Hall of Famer Azumah Nelson.

Other officials who were part of the delegations include; former World Champions Ike Quartey, former World Boxing Authority (WBA) Welterweight Champion and Joseph Agbeko, former bantamweight champion and Roger Barnor, a World Boxing Council (WBC) referee/ judge.

All the former World Champions received signed copies of the book bearing His Excellency's signature and best wishes.

GNA