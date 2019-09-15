news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA - Jamie Munguia (34-0, 27 Kos) scored a fourth round knockout win against Ghana's Patrick Allotey (40-4, 30Ko's) to retain World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Junior Middleweight title.

Allotey's quest to become a World Champion was shattered by the ruthless 22-year-old Mexican boxer who demonstrated his prowess as one of the young exciting boxers in the world.

Munguia who came into the bout as huge favourite dominated the bout from the start having dropped Allotey three times enroute to the stoppage in round four.

Munguia who was defending his title for the fifth time, did so with ease against the Ghanaian boxer who failed in his quest to become Ghana's 13th world boxing champion.

The bout staged at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson SAW over 7000 in attendance and presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions.

GNA