By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 22, GNA - The second edition of the MTN Skate Soccer League, has been fixed for Saturday, October 26 at the Handball Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The competition, which has seen two postponement this year is set to kick-off this Saturday with the participating teams poised for action on Saturday.

Two teams from the Greater Accra Region, Accra Giants, and Zongo Lions and Western Tigers representing the Western Region would announce their presence with a fierce battle on the court to determine who comes out victorious.

The competition would be played in a round robin format and the winner will face the Ashanti Warriors in a grand finale at a later date.

The captains of the three various teams are fired up and has assured patrons and fans of the sport a fantastic performance with all the three teams resolute to win and play in the finals.

Gariba Sanni, the national skate soccer captain, Ahmed Gariba (MALLAM) and the hardworking Abdul Malik Jabir representing captains of the three teams are fired up for the showdown.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), Mr. Albert Frimpong, expressed his gratitude to his two main sponsors, MTN Ghana Limited and Binatone Ghana Limited and the Ghanaian Sports Media for the support given the growing sport.

According to him, the IFSS would be rewarding skate soccer fans for their loyalty with additional and exciting promotions saying “we intend collaborating with the media to put out a total of hundred questions to test people’s knowledge of the game and the various sponsors”.

Albert Frimpong who is also a Board Member of the Ghana Olympic Committee said at the end of the promotion, people with the highest scores of correct answers will win great products including double decker fridges, blenders, microwaves, phones, airtime, modems and many more valuable products from the sponsors.

He therefore invited the fans to throng to the stadium to demonstrate their love to the physically challenged whilst brightening their lives.

Skate is a game dedicated to the development of the physically challenged members of the society with the key focus of getting them off the streets and again create an environment that give them the opportunity to showcase their talent through the game of soccer.

