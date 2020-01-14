By
Simon Asare, GNA
Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - The 2019/20 MTN FA Cup has been launched and with the preliminary stage set to begin from January 24-27, 2020.
In all 44 Division Two and 48 Division One clubs would compete in the opening round of matches with the 18 Ghana Premier League set to enter the competition in the round of 64.
Mr. Wilson Arthur, Chairperson of the FA Cup Committee, speaking at the launch of the competition at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday said that this season's competition would witness some memorable moments and urged fans to patronize matches.
"Let's brace ourselves for an exciting, compelling, highly entertaining and a passionate FA Cup competition this season and we intend to unleash a grassroots campaign for this season’s competition.
"This year's competition is a special one due to the ''Bring Back the Love'' campaign and has been packaged to offer memorable moments for all stakeholders and I urge fans to patronize the matches when they begin,'' he said.
He announced that the 92 teams that would compete in the preliminary round would receive Gh¢1000.00 each and Gh¢500.00 worth of MTN airtime.
Notably, the draw at the preliminary round was done on regional bases with 46 local derbies to thrill football fans.
Below are the full fixtures:
Bofoakwa Tano v Nsuatreman FC
Mighty Royals FC v Kato Freedom Fighters
Kintampo Top Talents v Nkoranza Warriors
Young Apostles v Bibiani Gold Stars
Brong Ahafo Utd v Berekum Barcelona
Unity FC v Berekum Arsenals
DC United FC v Techiman City
Sunyani Reformers v Kenyasi New Dreams FC
Northern Region Draw
Kintampo FC v Tamale Sky FC
Young Zobzia v Great Amphibians
Real Tamale United v Gbewa FC
Tamale City FC v Steadfast FC
Upper East Region
Garu United FC v Crocodile Stars
Zuarungu FC v Bolga Soccer Masters
U/W Region
Wa Suntaa v Sombo Freedom Stars
Wa Yacin FC v Real 24 Hours
Ashanti Region
Wassaman v Achiken
Kumawuman Utd FC v Bekwai Youth FC
Pacific Heroes v AC Milan FC
Asokwa Deportivo v River Plate Athletic Club
Efigya Shooting Stars v Thunderbolt FC
Western Region Draw
Sekondi XI Wise v Aboi Youngsters
Skyy FC v TTU Stars
Nkwantaman Utd v Proud United
Dolphins FC v FC Samartex 96
Sekondi Hasaacas v Nzema Kotoko
Central Region
Windy Professionals v Star Madrid
All Blacks v Winneba Utd
New Edubiase Utd v Unistar Academy
Soanponman Utd v Soccer CC Metro Youth
Venomous Vipers v Soccer Intellectuals
Eastern Region
Young Wise v Crystal Palace
Blue Skies v Bazooka FC
Okwahu United v Kotoku Royals
Kade Utd v Phar Rangers
Volta Region
Adidome Unity Stars v Hearts of Lions
Likpe Heroes v Bebeto FC
Akatsi All Stars v Agbozome Weavers
Greater Accra Region
Mighty Jets FC v FC Nania
Charity Stars v Danbort
Attram de Visser v Star Makers
Uncle T Utd v Okyeman Planners
Third World v Tema Youth
Accra Lions v Vision FC
Amidaus Professionals v Sporting Mirren
Emmanuel FC v Teshie Unique FC
GNA