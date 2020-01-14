news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - The 2019/20 MTN FA Cup has been launched and with the preliminary stage set to begin from January 24-27, 2020.

In all 44 Division Two and 48 Division One clubs would compete in the opening round of matches with the 18 Ghana Premier League set to enter the competition in the round of 64.

Mr. Wilson Arthur, Chairperson of the FA Cup Committee, speaking at the launch of the competition at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday said that this season's competition would witness some memorable moments and urged fans to patronize matches.

"Let's brace ourselves for an exciting, compelling, highly entertaining and a passionate FA Cup competition this season and we intend to unleash a grassroots campaign for this season’s competition.

"This year's competition is a special one due to the ''Bring Back the Love'' campaign and has been packaged to offer memorable moments for all stakeholders and I urge fans to patronize the matches when they begin,'' he said.

He announced that the 92 teams that would compete in the preliminary round would receive Gh¢1000.00 each and Gh¢500.00 worth of MTN airtime.

Notably, the draw at the preliminary round was done on regional bases with 46 local derbies to thrill football fans.

Below are the full fixtures:

Bofoakwa Tano v Nsuatreman FC

Mighty Royals FC v Kato Freedom Fighters

Kintampo Top Talents v Nkoranza Warriors

Young Apostles v Bibiani Gold Stars

Brong Ahafo Utd v Berekum Barcelona

Unity FC v Berekum Arsenals

DC United FC v Techiman City

Sunyani Reformers v Kenyasi New Dreams FC

Northern Region Draw

Kintampo FC v Tamale Sky FC

Young Zobzia v Great Amphibians

Real Tamale United v Gbewa FC

Tamale City FC v Steadfast FC

Upper East Region

Garu United FC v Crocodile Stars

Zuarungu FC v Bolga Soccer Masters

U/W Region

Wa Suntaa v Sombo Freedom Stars

Wa Yacin FC v Real 24 Hours

Ashanti Region

Wassaman v Achiken

Kumawuman Utd FC v Bekwai Youth FC

Pacific Heroes v AC Milan FC

Asokwa Deportivo v River Plate Athletic Club

Efigya Shooting Stars v Thunderbolt FC

Western Region Draw

Sekondi XI Wise v Aboi Youngsters

Skyy FC v TTU Stars

Nkwantaman Utd v Proud United

Dolphins FC v FC Samartex 96

Sekondi Hasaacas v Nzema Kotoko

Central Region

Windy Professionals v Star Madrid

All Blacks v Winneba Utd

New Edubiase Utd v Unistar Academy

Soanponman Utd v Soccer CC Metro Youth

Venomous Vipers v Soccer Intellectuals

Eastern Region

Young Wise v Crystal Palace

Blue Skies v Bazooka FC

Okwahu United v Kotoku Royals

Kade Utd v Phar Rangers

Volta Region

Adidome Unity Stars v Hearts of Lions

Likpe Heroes v Bebeto FC

Akatsi All Stars v Agbozome Weavers

Greater Accra Region

Mighty Jets FC v FC Nania

Charity Stars v Danbort

Attram de Visser v Star Makers

Uncle T Utd v Okyeman Planners

Third World v Tema Youth

Accra Lions v Vision FC

Amidaus Professionals v Sporting Mirren

Emmanuel FC v Teshie Unique FC

GNA