By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Legon Cities defeated Inter Allies 3-0 in a round of 64 match played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

A goal each from Ebenezer Nii, Abdul Latif Abubakari and Maxwell Oppong was enough for the Royals to secure a spot in the round of 32.

The first half started with some exciting attacking football from both sides but it was Legon Cities who stuck first through their talisman Latif Abubakari on the 11th minute mark.

Inter Allies should have pulled parity a minute later through their striker Tachie George, but his well struck shot came off the cross bar to the relief of the Legon Cities defence, who were caught ball watching.

The first half was indeed very cagey but it ended with a slim lead for Legon Cities.

Inter Allies started the game on the front foot as they searched for the equalizer, but were certainly missing the attacking prowess of the league top scorer Victorien Adebayor.

Gyameral Micheal had two glorious opportunities to restore parity for Inter Allies, but was not clinical in front of goal.

Addy doubled the lead for Legon Cities in the late stages of the game after he calmly slotted from close range after Oppong's shot was too hot to handle for Inter Allies goalie Augustus Ofori.

Oppong made it three for Legon Cities after he tapped in from close range after some good work from his striker partner Addy on the left flank. Legon Cities held to record a resounding victory progress to the next round.

