Accra, Jan. 29, GNA - The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), will soon take up the responsibility of paying the monthly salaries of all national team coaches.



This follows a proposal presented to MOYS by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for consideration.

Mr. Kofi Asare Brako - Special Aide and Spokesperson of the Minister of Youth and Sports confirmed to the GNA Sports that they had received proposals for the payments of salaries of all national team coaches from the GFA.

He said the proposal had been accepted and they would start the payment of salaries of all national team coaches as soon as possible.

According to Mr. Asare Brako, with assistance from the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) they would be able execute the task of ensuring that all national team coaches were well enumerated at the end of every month.

He said the move was to ensure coaches are well motivated to deliver on their mandate given to them by the GFA.

Mr. Asare Brako however refuted figures making rounds in the media over the salaries meant for all national team coaches.

The GFA recently made new appointments for all the national team coaches as part of measures to restructure the various national teams.

GNA