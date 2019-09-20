news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA - Mr. Perry Okujdeto, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, has touted the late Manuel Junior Agogo as one of the finest and most dedicated footballers Ghana has ever had.

He said this during the final funeral rites and cremation of the former Black Stars player held in London on Friday after he passed away on August 22, 2019, after battling stroke.

Mr. Okujdeto who led a three-member delegation comprising of Mr. Samuel Osei Kuffour and Naa Odofoley Nortey, members of the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said in the tribute, ''On behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankw Akufo-Addo, the Government and people of Ghana, the Ministry of Youth and Sports expresses its deepest regret and sorrow at the demise of Manuel Agogo Junior, one of the finest and most dedicated football players Ghana has ever had.

''Junior Agogo made his debut for the Black Stars of Ghana in 2006 playing 27 matches for the Black Stars between 2006 and 2009. He scored a total of 12 goals as the ‘Number 9’ player for the squad during tours in Europe, East Asia, Australia and of course Africa.

''The late Junior Agogo made a great contribution to the National Football Team and he was deservedly recognised as a dedicated member of the team by both the coaching staff and teammates. His exceptional striking ability, work ethic and professionalism were also acknowledged by his trainers and peers,'' he said.

He further stressed the contribution of Agogo to the Black Stars especially during the 2008 African Cup of Nations where Ghana placed third.

Agogo scored 12 goals in 27 matches for the national team between 2006 and 2009 having played for top teams in England, Scotland, Egypt, Cyprus and America scoring over 140 goals.

GNA