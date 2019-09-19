news, story, article

RABAT, Sept. 19, (Xinhua/GNA) - The Moroccan football team will face Libya and Gabon in friendly matches on October 11 and 15, the Moroccan Football Federation has announced.



Morocco's Bosnian coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who took over from Herve Renard on August 15, will call up new faces for those preparatory matches for the qualifiers of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Cameroon.

In their last friendly played on September 10 at Marrakech, the Moroccan football team beat their Niger counterpart 1-0.

GNA