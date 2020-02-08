news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah- GNA’s Special Correspondent, Laayoune, Morocco



Laayoune, Feb. 8, GNA - It was all joy and excitement when the Atlas Lions of Morocco beat Egypt 3-0 to retain the Total Futsal Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) title played on Wednesday at the Hizam Hall in Laayoune.



The match ended 5-0 in favour of the hosts.

A brace from Soufiane El Mesrar and one apiece from Abdelatif Fati, Anas El Ayyane and Saad Knia were enough to win the day for the Moroccans who made their intent known from start to finish of the highly contested match.

El Mesrar broke the virginity of the match in three minutes after a well taken freekick by Bilal Bakkali was blocked by the Egyptian defense and pounced on it, to put hosts in the lead.





Morocco were dominating their game from defense to attack enjoying massive support.

Minutes after the first goal, Bakkali had a glorious chance to double the scoreline, but his shot was denied by the goal post.

Morocco guided by Hicham Dguig were 2-0 before the break when Fati received a telepathy pass with Achraf Saoud in the opponent’s goal area to slot in the ball beating Egypt’s goalkeeper Mahmoud Abdelwahab.

They cemented the lead with three and a half minutes left in the half, El Mesrar grabbed his brace with a superb finish after beautiful passes with Bakkali to end the first half 3-0.

From recess, Dguig’s charges were presented with golden opportunities with the Egyptians unable to break the gallant defense of their opponent. With preesure on the Pharoahs of Egypt, Moroccans effort yielded when Ayyane struck home before Knia added the fifth goal.



At the end of the 2020 Futsal AFCON, Morocco’s shot stopper Reda Khiyari was named the best keeper, having conceded just one goal in an 8-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea at the group stage.

Angola, who earlier beat Libya 2-0 to clinch bronze were adjudged the fair play team of the tournament with Angola's playmaker Jose da Silva Magu wining the Golden Boot with six goals.

Morocco, Egypt and Angola will represent Africa at the 2020 Federation of International Football Association World Cup scheduled for September in Lithuania.

GNA