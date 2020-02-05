news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah- GNA’s Special Correspondent, Laayoune, Morocco

Laayoune, Feb. 5, GNA - Defending Champions, Morocco will battle Angola for a final spot when they clash today at the Hizam Hall in Laayoune, Morroco.

This would be preceded by the match involving Egypt and Libya in the Semi-finals of the Total Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Hosts, Morocco having won all two matches scoring 11 goals in total and conceding a goal would face a stern test from the Angolans, who finished second in Group B with six points after two wins and a loss.

Angola managed 12 goals and conceded eight. It would be recalled that, Mauritius withdrew from the tourney leaving Morocco and Libya to play two games and awarded three goals, three points.

With both sides poised to reach the finals, it is the defending champions who are tipped to cruise into the finals and also book a ticket to join the party in Lithuania for the 2020 Futsal World Cup.

On paper, the Moroccan team, guided by Hicham Deguig looks strong however; it would take focus and determination to brush aside competition from a stubborn Angolan side with Joan Cambangula in action who scored a hatrick against debutants Guinea, to send his side into the semi-finals.

Cambangula is the second highest goal-scorer with four goals under his feat.

In the first match involving Egypt and minnows Libya, the former who have recorded 100 per cent outing in the ongoing tournament finished top of Group B after beating Mozambique in their final game with a 3-2 scoreline.

Libya progressed to the last four stage with one win, one loss in two matches and would face a herculean task from an opponent who have 15 goals after three matches and conceded two.

The last three countries will represent Africa in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup billed for September 12-4 October.

GNA