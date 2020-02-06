news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 6, GNA - Aduana Stars hitman Yahaya Mohammed is the Ghana Premier League (GPL) Nasco Player of the Month for January.



The Premier League top scorer beat off competition from Inter Allies' Victorien Adje Adebayor, Berekum Chelsea's Zacharia Fuseini, Medeama's Prince Opoku Agyemang and Asante Kotoko's Justice Blay.

Mohammed was in sensational form in the six games under review, weeks 1 to 6, which were played in December and January respectively.

He scored 6 times in 6 matches, including a hat trick. He also won the Nasco Man of the Match award twice.

For his price, Yahaya Mohammed will receive a NASCO television and a personalised trophy from award sponsor Nasco.

GNA