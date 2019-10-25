news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – The Minority in Parliament has congratulated Mr. Kurt Okraku the newly elected president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



A statement signed by Mr. Kobby Mensah Woyome, Ranking Member, Committee for Youth and Sports said “today is a special day in the history of Ghanaian football. After months of internal clean-up under the supervision of a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee, football people have spoken”.

It said at an Extraordinary Congress today, held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, football people have spoken emphatically, and elected Mr.Kurt E.S Okraku as the new President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after three rounds of voting.

“We, the Members of the Minority in Parliament, extend our heartfelt congratulations and message of goodwill to Mr. Okraku.

“It is our hope that this election brings to an end to any internal wrangling and marks the rebirth of a united football family under one great leadership with Ghana Football being the ultimate beneficiary,” it added.

It said, “we are looking forward to working cordially with him, support Kurt, guiding him and ensuring that Ghana Football moves beyond its current predicaments”.

GNA