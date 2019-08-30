news, story, article

By William D. Ezah, GNA Special Correspodent, Rabat, Morocco

Rabat, Morocco, Aug. 30, GNA - The AIPS Africa Executive Committee on Friday, August 30, paid a visit to the Marocain Des Jeux et Sports (MDJA), its strategic partner in the fight for clean sports in Africa.

The visit, which comes on the final day of competition for the 12th African Games, in Rabat, Morocco, was an affirmation of the continued support of sports by MDJS and its sincere appreciation of the sports media in the continent in the earnest drive to ensure that sports at all levels serve as a builder of a clean and healthy society in Africa.

“We have been in forefront of making sports a healthy enterprise for all and the choice of Casablanca as the headquarters of the Africa Lotteries Association, is a boost to our efforts. And we need to get more African countries to be part of this initiative,'" said the President and Chief Executive Officer of MDJS, Younes El Mechrafi, also the Secretary General of the Africa Lotteries Association (ALA).

AIPS AFRICA, led by Mitchell Obi had two years ago in Casablanca, entered a working cooperation with MDJS.

The CEO of MDJS was presented with a plaque and history of AIPS by Mr. Obi Mitchell President of AIPS Africa.

Present at the meeting were; Morad Moutouakill - Vice President, Mufti Mohamed - Vice President, William Dodzi Ezah - Secretary General, Felix Sahounde - Treasurer, Oumar Baba Traore - Executive Member, Abdoulaye Thiam - Executive Member, Assane Diop - Protocol Officer and Rita lahlou - Communications Manager of MDJS.

GNA