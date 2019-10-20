news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA - Christopher Mbii was the most exciting golfer on Saturday at the green and smooth CRIG Golf Club at Akyem Tafo, as he danced to receive his winning prize from Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene who is celebrating 20 years on the throne.



Mbii got 40 points from four handicaps in the Men’s Group A, ahead of second placed Kofi Akyene who had 38 points from 12 handicaps.

Ekow Nyarko placed third with 37 points over five handicaps while Kofi Yeboah was fourth with 36 points.

The Men’s Group B was taken by Nash Antwi, followed by Kofi Gyimah, Mike Adu Gyamfi and Nana Yaw Bamfo.

Constance Awuni took the Ladies Group A, beating F. Okyie Gyeabour, while Gladys Awuni won the Ladies Group B edging Ellen Appah.

In the Seniors Division, Maggie Oduro got the top prize with 21 points, while Joe Dadson who got 30 points over 20 handicaps was beaten to second position by Charles Martey with 38 points in 13 handicaps

Constance Awuni also won the Closest To The Pin prize with Christopher Mbii.

The Longest Drives were won by Elizabeth Captan and Jerry Tetteh.

Over 90 top golfers from all over Ghana took part in the tournament which attracted CEOs from various companies.

GNA