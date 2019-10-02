news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 02. GNA - Maxwell Konadu - Head Coach of the local Black Stars, has set his eyes on winning the West Africa Football Association (WAFU) 2019 Championship for the third consecutive time, after beating Gambia by a goal in their opening match on Tuesday.

The local Black Stars won the competition in 2013 and 2017 and Coach Konadu is seeking to make it three by winning competition in Senegal.

The lone goal victory ensured their qualification to the quarter-finals of the competition and they have already set their eyes on winning it for keeps, as they take on old foes Burkina Faso on Saturday, October 4.

According to the former Asante Kotoko player and coach, his team gave their all for the game and deserved all the applauds, adding that, they were plotting the fall of Burkina Faso.

In a post-match interview after their lone goal victory over Gambia the coach said, "all credits goes to my boys and the technical staff. They all played a role in our victory over Gambia. It was a positive win and we would improve on that.

"The victory has boosted the confidence in camp going forward into our next game, which we are well prepared for.

"We are here to win the ultimate, just like any other country. So we are determined to fight for Ghana and make history by winning the competition for the third time to keep the trophy for good.

"Hopefully and gradually we would see to that and make ourselves proud as well," he added.

Ghana won the 2013 edition by beating Senegal 3:1 in the final and went on to defend the trophy in 2017 by beating Nigeria 4:1.

