By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 4, GNA - MaxTV has unveiled some exciting packages for its viewers having acquired the exclusive right to telecast the English Premier League (EPL) 2019/20 season free to air games in Ghana.

According to Mr. Philip Sitsofe, Head of Sports at MaxTV, the main objective of telecasting this season's Premier League was to give Ghanaian football fans the best content as well as quality entertainment on their channel.

He saidd that, MaxTV would show a live game on Saturday match days of the Premier League season which normally kick starts at 14:00GMT as well as showing programs that includes Premier League Preview show, the Premier League Review show and the Premier League World.

Mr. Fred Amoah, Head of Marketing for MaxTV, said viewers who watch the Premier League on MaxTV stands a chance of winning many prizes which includes a trip to the United Kingdom to watch a live game.

''We are open to sponsors who want to partner us to bring the best of thrills from the EPL to every Ghanaian home.

''We shall host outdoor events to engage fans where they stand changes of winnings lots of prizes,'' he said.

MaxTV would treat its audience with a top class studio discussion an hour before kick-off with some of the finest football analysts sharing their thoughts on matches.

MaxTV is a free-to-air channel that covers the length and breadth of Ghana with premium sports and entertainment content.

