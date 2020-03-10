news, story, article

Accra, March 9, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the match officials for the week 14 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches.



The midweek set of games, which would be played on March 11 and 12, would have the following officials in the middle.

MATCH: Hearts of Oak vs. Great Olympics (Wednesday)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Frederick Samena

Assistant One: Pascal Mawusi

Assistant Two: Kofi Nyarko Bakae

Reserve Referee: Philip Arthur Forson

M.C: James Adjei

MATCH: AshantiGold vs. Bechem United (Wednesday)

Venue: Len Clay Sports stadium

Referee: Patrick Okyere

Assistant One: Jasper Adenyo

Assistant Two: Halilu Alhassan

Reserve Referee: Clement Kwame Nkuah

M.C: Kwabena A. Sarpong

MATCH: Berekum Chelsea vs. Legon Cities (Wednesday)

Venue: Golden City Park

Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh

Assistant One: Thomas Ngindieye

Assitant Two: John Nyavor

Reserve Referee: Kenny Padi

M.C: Stephen Kpen

MATCH: Dreams FC vs. Karela United (Wednesday)

Venue: Theatre of Dreams

Referee: Christopher Asante

Assistant One: David Addico

Assistant Two: Stephen Balanguela

Reserve Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir

M.C: Andrews Tamakloe

MATCH: Ebusua Dwarfs vs. King Faisal (Wednesday)

Venue: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Bashiru Dauda

Assistant One: Seidu Dauda

Assistant Two: Alhassan Abdulai

Reserve Referee: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe

M.C: G T S K Inkum

MATCH: Medeama vs. Eleven Wonders (Wednesday)

Venue: Akoon Park

Referee: Maxwell Hanson

Assistant One: Bawa Haruna

Assistant Two: Paul Dosu

Reserve Referee: Obed Kwegyan Dan

M.C: Samuel Acheampong

MATCH: WAFA vs. Aduana Stars (Wednesday)

Venue: WAFA Park

REFEREE: Bernard Domfeh

Assistant One: Sulemana Salau Deen

Assistant Two: Mumuni Fuseini

Reserve Referee: Musah Mubarik

M.C: Mike Ameelior

MATCH: Liberty Professionals vs. Inter Allies (Thursday)

Venue: Carl Reindorf

REFEREE: Eric Sefa Antwi

Assistant One: Courage Kuedufie

Assistant Two: Ato Yawson

Reserve Referee: Thomas Alibo

M.C: Nana Opare Akufu

MATCH: Asante Kotoko vs. Elmina Sharks (Thursday)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Mahama Ewuntonmah

Assistant One Frederick Danful

Assitant Two: Isaac Nyamekye

RESERVE REFEREE: Eso Doh Morrison

M.C: Augustine Asante

GNA