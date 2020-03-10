Accra, March 9, GNA - The Ghana Football
Association (GFA) has released the match officials for the week 14 of the
2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches.
The midweek set of games, which would be played on March 11 and 12, would have the following officials in the middle.
MATCH: Hearts of Oak vs. Great Olympics (Wednesday)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Frederick Samena
Assistant One: Pascal Mawusi
Assistant Two: Kofi Nyarko Bakae
Reserve Referee: Philip Arthur Forson
M.C: James Adjei
MATCH: AshantiGold vs. Bechem United (Wednesday)
Venue: Len Clay Sports stadium
Referee: Patrick Okyere
Assistant One: Jasper Adenyo
Assistant Two: Halilu Alhassan
Reserve Referee: Clement Kwame Nkuah
M.C: Kwabena A. Sarpong
MATCH: Berekum Chelsea vs. Legon Cities (Wednesday)
Venue: Golden City Park
Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh
Assistant One: Thomas Ngindieye
Assitant Two: John Nyavor
Reserve Referee: Kenny Padi
M.C: Stephen Kpen
MATCH: Dreams FC vs. Karela United (Wednesday)
Venue: Theatre of Dreams
Referee: Christopher Asante
Assistant One: David Addico
Assistant Two: Stephen Balanguela
Reserve Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir
M.C: Andrews Tamakloe
MATCH: Ebusua Dwarfs vs. King Faisal (Wednesday)
Venue: Cape Coast Stadium
Referee: Bashiru Dauda
Assistant One: Seidu Dauda
Assistant Two: Alhassan Abdulai
Reserve Referee: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe
M.C: G T S K Inkum
MATCH: Medeama vs. Eleven Wonders (Wednesday)
Venue: Akoon Park
Referee: Maxwell Hanson
Assistant One: Bawa Haruna
Assistant Two: Paul Dosu
Reserve Referee: Obed Kwegyan Dan
M.C: Samuel Acheampong
MATCH: WAFA vs. Aduana Stars (Wednesday)
Venue: WAFA Park
REFEREE: Bernard Domfeh
Assistant One: Sulemana Salau Deen
Assistant Two: Mumuni Fuseini
Reserve Referee: Musah Mubarik
M.C: Mike Ameelior
MATCH: Liberty Professionals vs. Inter Allies (Thursday)
Venue: Carl Reindorf
REFEREE: Eric Sefa Antwi
Assistant One: Courage Kuedufie
Assistant Two: Ato Yawson
Reserve Referee: Thomas Alibo
M.C: Nana Opare Akufu
MATCH: Asante Kotoko vs. Elmina Sharks (Thursday)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Mahama Ewuntonmah
Assistant One Frederick Danful
Assitant Two: Isaac Nyamekye
RESERVE REFEREE: Eso Doh Morrison
M.C: Augustine Asante
GNA