By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - The President of Nzema Kotoko FC, Mr. Mark Addo beat Randy Abbey and two others to become the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President position for the next four years.

He was elected by the GFA Executive Council today after polling six votes out of 11 as the new Vice President of the Association for 2019-2021.

Mr. Addo would assist Kurt Okraku, the GFA President to accomplish his targets for Ghana’s football body.

He bagged six votes, two more than Abbey with Tony Aubyn picking one.

Mark Addo is the President of division one side Nzema Kotoko.

