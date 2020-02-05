news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 5, GNA - Ghanaian Flyweight boxer Jessie Manyo Plange has been ranked number eight by the World Boxing Association (WBA) according to their latest ranking.



Plange, with a record of 20-0-1, with 17 KOs, has moved up into the top ten in the World Boxing Association WBA rankings.

The 32-year-old boxer is gradually inching closer to the world title in that division, with the latest development.

Manyo Plange who has set his eyes on a world title since he turned professional is now under a new management headed by Abu Samad.

Last year, he defeated Emmanuel Otoo via a unanimous decision and later recorded knockout over Edward Kambasi all of Ghana.

Manyo has begun the year 2020 very well on a good note, winning an international fight on the Fist of Fury Pro Night bill with a round four knockout victory over Nigerian Sheriff Kareem to become the new WABU & PBC Flyweight Champion.

As an amateur he was the captain of the Black Bombers and he won silver at the 2007 All Africa Games in Algiers before qualify for the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China.

